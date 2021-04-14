Bristol Renaissance Faire still on for this summer

BRISTOL — The Bristol Renaissance Faire is on for this summer, after canceling over COVID-19 concerns last year.

The medieval-themed festival's website states it will kick off Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. and run through Monday Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. The festival is held on Saturdays and Sundays.

There will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place. This is what the festival is sharing, per its website:

Everyone, ages 5 and up, must wear a mask unless eating or drinking.

Some experiences may be modified to reduce physical contact.

For the protection of everyone, we encourage you to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccination offered free of charge through your local Health Department, and various pharmacies in your area.

Please be mindful of keeping your social distance around other guests.

If you have flu-like symptoms such as a cough or fever, we encourage you to stay home.

