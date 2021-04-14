Bristol Renaissance Faire still on for this summer

BRISTOL — The Bristol Renaissance Faire is on for this summer, after canceling over COVID-19 concerns last year.
The medieval-themed festival's website states it will kick off Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. and run through Monday Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. The festival is held on Saturdays and Sundays.
There will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place. This is what the festival is sharing, per its website:
- Everyone, ages 5 and up, must wear a mask unless eating or drinking.
- Some experiences may be modified to reduce physical contact.
- For the protection of everyone, we encourage you to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccination offered free of charge through your local Health Department, and various pharmacies in your area.
- Please be mindful of keeping your social distance around other guests.
- If you have flu-like symptoms such as a cough or fever, we encourage you to stay home.