Bristol Renaissance Faire heads to the Milwaukee area this summer

From Illinois to Wisconsin this summer, several cities, including Milwaukee, Waukesha, and West Bend will be housing the Bristol Renaissance Faire.

The Renaissance Faire is a festival to celebrate and live through the Medieval Ages and fantasy. You can expect to see people dressed as queens, fairies, mermaids, and anything in between.

At the festival, local businesses will be sharing their hand-made pottery, glass, jewelry, and clothing.

Every weekend starting July 8 through Sept. 4 (including Labor Day) the Faire will be ongoing with a different theme each week:

July 15-16: Steampunk Weekend



Best hand-made costume contest

Absinthe bar

July 22-23: Marketplace Weekend

Aug. 5-6: Pirate weekend



Best hand-made pirate or sea creature costume contest

Aug. 12-13: RennConn



Cosplay Maypole dance

Best hand-made cosplay costume contest



Faire participants can dress in the weekend’s theme and expect to eat/drink in that specific genre as well.

Tickets are online on the Bristol Renaissance Faire’s website.

Adults: $40

Seniors and military: $35

Children ages 5-12: $15

Children under 4 get in free.

A season pass or VIP package is available for purchase as well.

For more information, visit their website. This event is a fantasy lover’s heaven that you won’t want to miss!

