Brief tornado touchdown in Green County farm field, National Weather Service confirms

Posted at 7:54 PM, Sep 26, 2023
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a brief tornado touched down in northern Green County on Monday.

The tornado was reported in a farm field near the Stewart Tunnel between New Glarus and Belleville around 6 p.m.

NWS reports no damage, however, cell phone photos and videos "clearly show a tornado occurring." A local storm chaser also documented the tornado and mentioned its brief contact with the ground.

Due to there being no damage, NWS says it is unknown how strong the tornado was, rating it an "EF-U." It was approximately 25 yards in width and 0.05 miles in length. It is estimated that it only lasted about 10-20 seconds and stayed in the field.

At the time of the touchdown, there were no severe weather warnings in effect.

