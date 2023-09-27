Brief tornado touchdown in Green County farm field, National Weather Service confirms

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a brief tornado touched down in northern Green County on Monday.

The tornado was reported in a farm field near the Stewart Tunnel between New Glarus and Belleville around 6 p.m.

NWS reports no damage, however, cell phone photos and videos "clearly show a tornado occurring." A local storm chaser also documented the tornado and mentioned its brief contact with the ground.

From earlier this evening in Green County, WI. https://t.co/x5a5mCKxU6 — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) September 26, 2023

Due to there being no damage, NWS says it is unknown how strong the tornado was, rating it an "EF-U." It was approximately 25 yards in width and 0.05 miles in length. It is estimated that it only lasted about 10-20 seconds and stayed in the field.

At the time of the touchdown, there were no severe weather warnings in effect.

Picture from Carol Santulis in Belleville around 6pm Monday night#wiwx pic.twitter.com/5p9cYWFYW4 — Amanda Morgan (@amorganwx) September 26, 2023

