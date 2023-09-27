Brief tornado touchdown in Green County farm field, National Weather Service confirms

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a brief tornado touched down in northern Green County on Monday.
The tornado was reported in a farm field near the Stewart Tunnel between New Glarus and Belleville around 6 p.m.
NWS reports no damage, however, cell phone photos and videos "clearly show a tornado occurring." A local storm chaser also documented the tornado and mentioned its brief contact with the ground.
From earlier this evening in Green County, WI. https://t.co/x5a5mCKxU6— Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) September 26, 2023
Due to there being no damage, NWS says it is unknown how strong the tornado was, rating it an "EF-U." It was approximately 25 yards in width and 0.05 miles in length. It is estimated that it only lasted about 10-20 seconds and stayed in the field.
At the time of the touchdown, there were no severe weather warnings in effect.
Supercell structure in Wisconsin! (Accidental encounter, just trying to get pizza) @NWSMilwaukee @RadarOmega @blaisemkeller pic.twitter.com/r2JhlP1qim— Vince Waelti 🌪 (@VinceWaelti) September 25, 2023
Picture from Carol Santulis in Belleville around 6pm Monday night#wiwx pic.twitter.com/5p9cYWFYW4— Amanda Morgan (@amorganwx) September 26, 2023
