Brief MATC lockdown lifted, suspect did not have gun, officials say

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Area Technical College building went into lockdown Friday morning after a verbal altercation between several people escalated and officials believed one of them may have had a gun.

No gun was found, though. Officials went into lockdown around 11 a.m. as they notified Milwaukee police.

The fight happened in the S Building in their downtown campus. One person was taken into custody. Officials lifted the lockdown around 11:15 p.m.

The school's statement to the community does not say if the suspect and others involved in the fight were students or staff.

