Brian Niznansky will appear in Milwaukee Rep's 'A Christmas Carol' this December

In Today's Talker - our Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky will be appearing in this year's production of "A Christmas Carol" by the Milwaukee Rep.

For one night only, you can catch Brian in the hit play.

He will be performing on Saturday, December 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

You can get discounted tickets when you use code 'BRIAN' at MilwaukeeRep.com.

