Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brian Niznansky will appear in Milwaukee Rep's 'A Christmas Carol' this December

In Today's Talker - our Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky will be appearing in this year's production of "A Christmas Carol" by the Milwaukee Rep.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 07:39:46-04

In Today's Talker - our Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky will be appearing in this year's production of "A Christmas Carol" by the Milwaukee Rep.

For one night only, you can catch Brian in the hit play.

He will be performing on Saturday, December 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

You can get discounted tickets when you use code 'BRIAN' at MilwaukeeRep.com.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device