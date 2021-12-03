Brewtown Rumble motorcycle show returning to Milwaukee next year

MILWAUKEE — The Brewtown Rumble, an exhibition of vintage motorcycles, will be held in the Deer District on Aug. 7, 2022.

The street festival, presented by Royal Enfield North America, features vintage motorcycles 35 years or older. The yearly exhibition began in 2015, although it went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Entry is free, and there will be live music and food vendors.

The BUILD Moto Mentor Program will be hosting the event, which also serves as a fundraiser. The non-profit organization aims to build trade and life skills in local high schoolers through motorcycle fabrication. Student-built bikes will be on display during the Rumble.

“This city has a rich motorcycle history and culture full of riders who appreciate, ride and maintain a variety of bikes,” said Kevin Frank, BUILD board president and organizer of Brewtown Rumble. “The motorcycle show will showcase multiple riding styles from new to vintage, racing to touring – everything from Harleys to Royal Enfields and more.”

More information about the festival can be found on the Brewtown Rumble FaceBook page, as well as the BUILD Moto Mentor Program website.

