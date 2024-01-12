Brewers Winter Warm-Up event canceled due to winter storm

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers announced the Winter Warm-Up autograph session and live show was that scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12. has been canceled due to the winter storm and travel conditions.

“After consulting with airlines and meteorologists, it became clear that travel to the region tomorrow is likely to be extraordinarily challenging," said Brewers President – Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger.

Fans will receive an automatic refund.

The Sunday kids' clinic is still on, but will be put on by Brewers Alumni and Baseball Academy staff, instead of the current players.

