Brewers welcome back 50% of fans to American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers joined a growing a list of teams Saturday evening to welcome back 50% of their fans back into the stadium.

Despite the rain, fans lined up through the parking lots to tailgate. "We are season seat holders and there’s no other place we would rather be," said Dawn Post a proud Brewers fan.

The 'Brew Crew' was proud to show up for their team after last years 60 game season, cut short. "I think it's exciting because they can finally start hearing the people cheering when they hit those home runs," said Donna Wicklein, a tailgater out in the stadium parking lot.

The ball park required fans to wear masks throughout the game and crews were seen sanitizing each seat in the stands before the game started. Local fan, Cherl Markiewicz was excited to attend her sixth game in-person this season with no worries about safety measures. "They keep up on making sure people are wearing their masks inside and the sanitizing and the cleaning its beautiful in there."

The Brewers welcomed a little over 16 thousand fans in the stands despite their more than 20 thousand capacity threshold. The team is expected to allow back 100% by June 25.

