Brewers unveil new scoreboard ahead of opening day

Baseball fans are counting the minutes! We're just 2 days away from Major League Baseball's opening day.

The Brewers gave us a sneak peak of what's new for fans this season, including a new scoreboard inside American Family Field.

The new screen at center field is 12,000 square feet, more than double the size of the old one.

"The center field display and also the right field display have an 8 millimeter pixel resolution, which is the highest resolution in Major League Baseball for boards of this size, so not only are the boards larger, but the experience and the visual experience will be really impactful and allows us to do a lot of creative things," said Rick Schlesinger, the Brewers President of Business Operations.

This year, fans will also be able to enjoy a newly renovated team store and 3rd Street Market Hall, which has four local food vendors.

Opening day for the Brewers is April 2nd against the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip