'Brewers Unfiltered': Milwaukee Brewers official team podcast to launch March 29

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday the team's official podcast, Brewers Unfiltered, will launch Tuesday, March 29.

New podcasts will be posted every Tuesday so fans can listen in on weekly insight and analysis of the team.

Veteran journalist Adam McCalvy, Brewers broadcaster and alum Tim Dillard, and Brewers social media manager Brad Ford will serve as the podcast's host.

It will be 50 minutes longa nd periodically feature guests, including players, broadcasters, team personnel, alumni and local personalities.

According to a news release, here is information on the hosts:

Adam McCalvy

Since 2001, Adam McCalvy has been a mainstay on the Brewers beat while covering the team for Brewers.com. Adam reports on the Brewers year-round while writing features, breaking news and delivering coverage from inside the clubhouse.

Tim Dillard

Tim Dillard brings big-league experience to Brewers Unfiltered, having pitched in the Brewers bullpen from 2008-2012. After hanging up his cleats, the righty reliever joined Bally Sports Wisconsin as a Brewers analyst in 2021. On top of his MLB experience, Tim is known for his sense of humor and quirky personality.

Brad Ford

A lifelong Brewers fan, Brad Ford brings an insider’s perspective as the team’s social media manager. Brad travels with the team, covers games, and works closely with players to deliver new social content year-round.

For more information on Brewers Unfiltered, click here.

