Brewers partner with X-Golf America to bring golf simulators to American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — American Family Field is going to become the first MLB ballpark to house a golf experience year-round.

The Milwaukee Brewers and X-Golf America announced their partnership Thursday morning during a news conference.

The two announced a new golf experience will be coming to the ballpark featuring seven state-of-the-art indoor golf simulator bays. It is scheduled to open late in the 2022 season.

The bays will be located in the former Stadium Club on the Club Level. Three of the bays will offer expansive views of the field.

In addition to the bays, the space will also have two full bars and seating for the game.

kiers/X-Golf America and Milwaukee Brewers Fans watch Brewers games from the Club level of X-Golf American Family Field.

"We are pleased to partner with X-Golf to bring an approachable and interactive experience to American Family Field that fans can enjoy year-round," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. "Merging two great passions of our fans – baseball and golf – will add a new element of fun and engagement at the ballpark."

Fans will be able to reserve bays on game days, a gameday ticket is required, and on non-game days year-round.

This will be the first golf experience in any MLB ballpark, and the first X-Golf location in a sports stadium.

According to a press release, X-Golf has the world's most advanced indoor golf technology. It offers unparalleled accuracy and virtual reality golfing.

The experience is scheduled to open late in the 2022 MLB season that has yet to get started due to the MLB lockout.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip