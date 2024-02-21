Brewers owner Mark Attanasio addresses team and upcoming season

PHOENIX — Boy, I wish I could be there. It's a sign that spring and even better yet, summer can't be that far away. Tuesday morning in Phoenix, Arizona, the first full squad workout of spring training for the Brewers at American Family Fields.

Now it's traditional that the manager and principal owner Mark Attanasio address the entire team in the clubhouse on day one when they're all together. Yeah, Pat Murphy did that for the first time. And Attanasio shared some of his thoughts on what he told the 2024 Crew.

"We have an expectation to win this year," Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio says. "And we will have a lot of young players who have their first real opportunity to shine in the major leagues and we'll see who seizes that opportunity. You know, we don't get to hang a banner in the outfield for having the number 2, you know, prospect farm system in baseball. What we do get to do is hang banners for winning. As we try to accelerate guys to the major leagues? It's going to put more of an emphasis on the major league staff to continue to develop players at the major league level. There may be some uncomfortable moments on the field therefore. We had a year, as David Stearns was coming in, we knew we were bringing the next wave of players but weren't going to be that good. Now we're bringing in the next wave of players and we think we're going to be good. Maybe really good."

The Brewers first spring training game is Saturday afternoon against the San Diego Padres.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip