Brewers: Lucroy, Braun to join Wall of Honor; Fielder to be inducted into Walk of Fame

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced three greats will be joining the 2022 Wall of Honor and Walk of Fame.

Ryan Braun and Jonathan Lucroy will join the Brewers Wall of Honor and Prince Fielder will be inducted into the Brewers Walk of Fame.

Fielder will be the 21st inductee since the Walk of Fame was established in 2001.

"The Brewers Walk of Fame commemorates some of the greatest names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground outside of American Family Field," the Brewers said in a statement.

The Milwaukee Braves Historical Association will also induct the late Wes Covington onto the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor.

They will be honored during ceremonies, which will be announced at a later date.

