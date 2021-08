ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Swanson set a career-high with 20 homers, matching the Braves' franchise record for a shortstop.

Denis Menke hit 20 homers in 1964 for the Milwaukee Braves.

The two teams wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

The Brewers remain in first place in the National League Central, seven games in front of the Cincinnati Reds.

