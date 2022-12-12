Brewers, Leinenkugel's partner for new restaurant inside American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. have teamed up to open a new restaurant inside American Family Field.

The Brewers announced Monday that "The Restaurant To Be Named Later" will now become J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard. Prior to this, the corner had been Friday's Front Row Sports Grill, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Barrel Yard is expected to open in March. It will include a working brewery that will prepare specialty beer for the ballpark on top of being a full-service bar and restaurant.

Leinenkugel's is owned by Molson Coors Beverage Co. According to the BizJournal, in 2020, Molson Coors agreed to a multi-year extension of its relationship with the Brewers and remains the "official beer partner."

