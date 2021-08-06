Brewers host early morning scavenger hunt ahead of series against Giants

MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans were up with the sun on Friday morning to participate in a scavenger outside of American Family Field. 250 blue cardboard boxes were hidden throughout the grounds, and fans who found one went home with everything from tickets, to game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia.

Fans searched in the trees and bushes, around playground equipment and even in trash and recycling bins.

Crystal Garbowski got to the parking lots at 6 a.m. She searched for two hours before finding a box on the other side of the stadium from where she started. But the effort was well worth it.

"I ended up getting two Brewers tickets for Sunday's game," Garbowski said. "I was determined."

Not everyone was primed for the early wake up call, but the later you got to the American Family Field grounds, the slimmer your chances. By 8 a.m. when the Jung family arrived, just 15 boxes were left.

"I was hoping maybe a bobble head or tickets or something like that. But we haven't had any luck yet," said Katie Jung who was there with her three kids.

No word on if they were able to find Brewers treasure, but they certainly had fun searching every nook and cranny.

