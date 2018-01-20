Brewers help roll out new game room at Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club

Representatives from the Milwaukee Brewers were on hand Friday to dedicate a new game room at the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club near 6th & Cherry.

The $75,000 project was paid for by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Major League Baseball, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

"This really is a testament to what Milwaukee cares about," said Vincent Lyles, President & CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. "It cares about it kids."

The new game room features video games, air hockey, pool tables, and even lockers meant to replicate the feel of an MLB clubhouse.

"We decided to bring a bit of our clubhouse to the Boys & Girls Club," said Rick Schlesinger, COO of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lyles said the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club serves about 200 kids each day.