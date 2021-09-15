Brewers help donate service dog to Army veteran with PTSD

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and a Wisconsin-based mortgage advising company have teamed up to donate a service dog to a U.S. Army veteran.

Veteran Andrew Sievila joined the Army in 2004 and was medically discharged in 2015. Since then, Sievila said he's experienced irritability and anger outbursts and was diagnosed with PTSD. However, he's found some relief since receiving a service dog: a golden retriever named Willard.

“Willard definitely brings up a lot of peace and joy to my life,” Sievila said. “He's adorable and very friendly. He keeps me calm and the anger and the irritability that I was experiencing before just hasn't been there like it used to be, and that brings me a lot of hope for the future. The bond that he and I have already started to develop has been wonderful.”

In addition to partnering with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation to provide Sievila his service dog, the Brewers have invited him to throw the first pitch at the Cubs game September 19 at American Family Field.

The service dog donation was made possible through the American Warrior Initiative, a nationwide project that brings awareness to the challenges facing servicemen and women when they return from service.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip