MILWAUKEE — Brewers fever is taking flight as Milwaukee fans spread their playoff excitement across the country ahead of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the Brewers leading the series 2-0, some fans are heading to Los Angeles to cheer in person, while others plan to watch wherever their travels take them.

Watch the video report below:

Brewers fans take playoff spirit from Milwaukee to Los Angeles and beyond

John White of Milwaukee is traveling to Los Angeles to support both the Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

"The Brewers are up 2-0, and they’re going to win tonight and tomorrow and that’s it," White said.

He originally bought tickets for a Badgers game, but the Brewers’ playoff run gave him another reason to make the trip.

“Last year was tough to get bounced out by these Dodgers,” White said. “I don’t want to say I think they’re ready; they’re ready.”

White is confident Milwaukee can win the next two games and advance to the World Series.

“We’re in it to win it. Not in this to play,” he said.

While the airport Wednesday was filled with fans sporting blue and gold, not everyone was headed to Los Angeles.

John Dobyns of Oshkosh was traveling to Pennsylvania State for parents weekend.

"We'll be at a bar in Penn State somewhere, saddled up and rooting for the Brewers," Dobyns said. "I think our chemistry is better this year. The back-end pitching is even stronger than it has been. I'm feeling pretty good."

Colin Levesque of New Berlin is heading to Boston but said he plans to watch too.

"It's a tough series. Tonight is when it really starts. We need to win one out of the two games, come back here, get Miz ready to go, and then go to the World Series," Levesque said.

The excitement is also staying close to home. The Brewers announced a watch party for Game 3 at the UW Credit Union Plaza outside American Family Field on Wednesday.

Tickets are sold out, but the event will include live game viewing, food and beverages for purchase, team merchandise, and fan activities.

“The energy’s great. The energy in the city is great,” Levesque said. “We haven’t been to a World Series since ’82 — it’s time.”

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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