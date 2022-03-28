Brewers Community Foundation announces 2022 Drive for Charity events

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers Community Foundation announced on Monday the schedule for its 2022 Drive for Charity event.

This event invites fans to donate select items or make a $10 donation to benefit greater Milwaukee and Wisconsin nonprofit organizations.

Specifically, nonprofits that provide quality programming in health, education, recreation, and basic needs.

Media sponsor Newsradio 620 WTMJ and their WTMJ Cares program is starting the first event of the year with the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The event will be hosted as a Drive-Thru at American Family Field, taking place on Wednesday, April 13, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Cooper parking lot near Helfaer Field.

Fans can also donate in-stadium during the April 14-16 home game against the St. Louis Cardinals with donation tables inside American Family Field at the Potawatomi (right-field), home plate, and left-field gate entrances.

Wisconsin Humane Society is collecting pet supplies such as dog toys, canned and dry dog food, canned and dry cat food, cat litter, training leashes, and moist dog treats.

Those donating or making a $10 contribution will receive a collectible Hank the Dog pin. In addition, the first 200 fans who donate at the Drive-Thru will receive a collectible Brewers bobblehead.

Brewers community foundation employees and volunteers will accept donations through car windows or trunks at the Drive-Thru event.

Online donations of at least $10 between April 13-16 will also receive the collectible Hank the Dog pin.

The three remaining Drive for Charity events will occur during games at American Family Field.

The 2022 Drive for Charity schedule is as follows:

April 13 DRIVE-THRU Pet Supplies

Commemorative Pin: Hank the Dog

April 14-16 Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Pet Supplies

Commemorative Pin: Hank the Dog

June 24-26 Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Peanut Butter, supported by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

Commemorative Pin: TBD

Aug. 5-7 Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds: School Supplies

Commemorative Pin: TBD

Sept. 30-Oct 2 Brewers vs. Miami Marlins: Winter Clothing Items

Commemorative Pin: TBD

To make online donations click, here.

