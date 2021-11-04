Brewers' annual Clubhouse Sale to be held in December

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers’ annual Clubhouse Sale will be on Dec. 3 and 4 at American Family Field from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various pieces of Brewers merchandise and apparel will be on sale for up to 80 percent off, and the event is located inside the visiting clubhouse.

Brewers suite-holders and full season seat holders will gain special early access on Dec. 1 from noon to 6 p.m. All season seat holders are able to shop on Dec.. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is cashless and admission and parking are free.

