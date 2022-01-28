Brewers announce new promo schedule with Greek Night, Bark at the Park, and giveaways

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers have an exciting season ahead of them and it's not just about what's on the field. The Brew Crew have released their entire promotional schedule including the first Greek Night, free Robin Yount jerseys, and the popular Star Wars Theme Night.

There will be 10 theme nights, four community nights, and bobblehead and jersey giveaway games.

Greek Night on Saturday, April 2 is brand new for the Brewers. Other popular theme days include Star Wars Night on Wednesday, May 4 and Christmas in June on Saturday, June 25.

Another new event this year is the 414 Community Night on Thursday April 14. It coincides with 414 Day and fans will have the chance to bring home a Milwaukee Flag. On Saturday, Sept. 17 you can go to Cerveceros Night. If you purchase one of the special ticket packages, you will also get a Cerveceros soccer jersey. On July 22, the Brewers will recognize and honor former Negro League players during a pregame ceremony.

There will be seven chances to bring home a player bobblehead: May 22, June 5, June 26, July 10, July 24, and a commemorative one on Sept. 11. Plus, the first 35,000 fans that come to the game on Aug. 7 will get a Robin Yount replica jersey.

The complete promotional schedule can be found here.

