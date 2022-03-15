Brewers and Potawatomi announce partnership, includes branded entrance gate

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Tuesday.

There will now be a new Potawatomi branded entrance on the right-field side of American Family Field. The team says additional elements of the partnership will be announced later this season.

Potawatomi also joined the 2022 Brewers Community Foundation Leadership Council. The group supports several of the foundation's largest initiatives, including Drive for Charity, according to the Brewers.

“We greatly appreciate the partnership with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and their dedication to helping provide the best fan experience at American Family Field,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Being both neighbors in the Menomonee River Valley and partners for over the past two decades, our mutual commitment has been a win-win. We look forward to the increased dedication and collaboration.”

