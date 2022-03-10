Brew'd Burger opens up as part of Zocalo food entrepreneur incubator

MILWAUKEE — Something new is brewing at Zocalo Food Truck Park in Walker's Point.

Brew'd Burger Shop celebrated its opening day on Wednesday as the newest food truck to the lot and as a part of the Zocalo food entrepreneur incubator program.

Chef and owner Ramses Alvarez said the food truck is a dream come true for him. Alvarez was born and raised in Mexico City. His culinary career began in Chicago, but he's been in Milwaukee for the last two decades.

"We definitely love the city of Milwaukee," Alvarez said. "Just learning the culture I've realized that cooking with beer is a wonderful thing."

He previously worked in various restaurants as a chef, but decided it was time to create something of his own. He said the Zocalo incubator program was the perfect fit and was able to get his new business up and running in about 2 months.

"It's a good start for somebody who wants to make their dream come true in a timely manner. It doesn't take too long, you don't have to save thousands of dollars to open a restaurant, you have to get investors. This is more doable," Alvarez said.

So what can you expect from Brew'd Burger? Well at least a splash of beer is incorporated into almost every item on the menu. From a beer-braised short rib sandwich called "the waukee," to carnitas poutine and beer cheese sauce to top off burgers.

"The whole secret is just to cook down the beer a little bit to create a body for the sauce, you know, create that nice texture. Once you introduce the beer, you can add anything, cheese, sauce, meat, and it creates a really wonderful flavor," Alvarez said.

He said Zocalo was the ideal location to make his dream a reality.

"I think Zocalo is becoming a destination place for all over the city and maybe surrounding areas," he said. "Besides incubating chefs, it also embraces culture and ethnicity."

