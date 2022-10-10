Brett Favre welfare scandal: Former Mississippi governor subpoenaed

Former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant is facing a subpoena related to Packers legend Brett Favre, according to CNN.

The NFL hall of famer is caught up in a civil suit over an alleged multimillion-dollar welfare fraud scandal.

Attorneys for the defendant, Austin Smith, say they want to see communications between the ex-governor and athlete.

The state is suing Smith for the return of more than $425,000.

It's also accusing Favre of pressuring a company in which he was invested to seek nonprofit money.

An attorney for Favre declined to comment.

