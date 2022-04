WASHINGTON COUNTY — Bret Michaels will headline the Washington County Fair this year, organizers announced Tuesday.

The former frontman for Poison will perform on Friday, July 29 with special guest Frank Ray.

The 164th Annual Washington County Fair starts on Tuesday, July 26 and runs through Sunday, July 31.

See the fair's full schedule and other information on their website here.

