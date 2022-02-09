Bree Spencer has been nominated to fill the vacant seat on the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission

MILWAUKEE — Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated a new person to fill a vacant seat on the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

He has selected Bree Spencer as the next potential person to be part of the commission, according to a press release from the city.

Spencer is the Policing Program Manager at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. She has also worked for the program Safe and Sound. Spencer holds a Masters of Public Administration degree from Syracuse University.

If her nomination is accepted by the Common Council, she will fill the spot Everett Cocroft left after he relocated outside of the Milwaukee area. She would be the seventh member which reduces the chances of a tie vote among the members.

