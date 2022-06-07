Breakfast on the Farm: 11-year-old hopes to become a sixth generation farmer

GREENLEAF (NBC26) — Brickstead Dairy has been preparing to welcome the community onto their farm for months now.

This Greenleaf farm is host of this year’s Brown County "Breakfast on the Farm."

Valerie Juarez

It’s the second time the owners have hosted this event. The first time was 12 years ago.

Valerie Juarez

“My wife was pregnant with our sons Ian and Eli at that time and we only had our son Sawyer. The farm has grown a little bit since then and technology has grown significantly since the last time we hosted,” said Dan Brick, the owner of the Brickstead Dairy.

This event is a way to show people who are removed from agriculture an inside look of what it’s like at your local farm, along with showing how food is produced.

Valerie Juarez

“Right here is a double tent parlor, we milk all the cows we have on this farm in this parlor. We run 22 hours of the day. The other two hours is when we’re cleaning the parlor,” said Ian Brick, the owner’s son.

Valerie Juarez

11-year-old Ian has been working on his father’s farm for years now.

“Right here these tubes are going in suction which goes up to the tea cup and then the milk that is coming out of the cow goes into a tube leading into a tank which goes into the bulk tank,” said Ian.

Valerie Juarez

He enjoys putting in the hard work it takes to help run his family’s farm successfully.

“I hope to be a sixth generation farmer and taking over the farm we are on today and turning it into something a lot bigger,” said Ian. “What I hope to do when I’m older is have a robot barn with over four thousand cows.”

Valerie Juarez

So with dairy playing a prominent role in our Wisconsin history, this future farmer said he’s glad others are getting to experience not only his farm but agriculture in general.

Below are more photos from the event:

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez