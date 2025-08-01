Brandon McManus nearly perfect at Packers Training Camp, Luke Musgrave flashes playmaking ability

GREEN BAY, Wis. — This time last year, the Green Bay Packers were cycling through kickers at an alarming rate, ultimately using seven different players at the position before finding stability.

Now, Brandon McManus is providing the consistency the team desperately needed after signing a long-term deal this offseason.

McManus has been nearly perfect in training camp, making 28 of 29 field goal attempts. His only miss came on a windy, smoky Thursday in Green Bay when he pushed a 49-yard attempt wide right. He quickly rebounded by connecting on two kicks from beyond 50 yards.

"When Brandon and I talk about it, you guys have mentioned it a bunch, he's like, just try to remind them that you guys are paying me to come here and make field goals, not miss them," Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia chuckled. "But I complimented him certainly. I think he's gotten himself in tremendous physical condition."

McManus has approached training camp with a professional mindset, treating every kick with equal importance.

"I've really put a lot of controlled pressure on myself that every kick matters no matter what whether it's an extra point or a game-winning field goal, so that's just my mentality I've gone to every time," McManus explained.

On the offensive side, tight end Luke Musgrave made a statement Thursday after a relatively quiet start to camp. He made a spectacular diving catch along the left sideline on what might have been quarterback Jordan Love's best throw of camp – a precise pass threaded between two defenders.

The play highlighted Musgrave's potential after his first two seasons were hampered by injuries.

"I need to stay healthy, just kind of being a more complete tight end, working on my blocking, so I think that's what I've done," Musgrave said. "I still have so much more to improve upon in all facets of my game, but I do feel comfortable with the place that I'm at right now, and I'm excited to keep on improving."

In other training camp developments, cornerback Carrington Valentine recorded his third interception of camp Thursday, picking off a Malik Willis pass over the middle.

Head coach Matt LaFleur also provided an update on running back Marshawn Lloyd's groin injury, indicating it's not a long-term concern but that Lloyd will miss at least the remainder of this week's practices.

