Brand new Taylor Swift album out now

In Today's Talker — It's what Swifites have been waiting for!

Taylor Swift's newest album is out now. It's her 11th, titled "Tortured Poets Department" and was released at midnight Thursday night.

Spotify shared on social media that the release from Swift was the most pre-saved album in the platform's history.

But, Swift had a big surprise for fans. Shortly after the album dropped, she took to social media to reveal that it's actually a secret double album.

"Tortured Poets Department The Anthology" features an extra 15 songs and was released at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

