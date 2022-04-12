MILWAUKEE — The Brady Street Festival is back this year with organizers announcing Tuesday it will be held Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to midnight.

This year's festival will include three stages of live music, featuring some of Milwaukee's best musicians, as well as activities and more than 80 vendors and exhibitors along Brady Street's nine blocks. The music lineup will be released later, according to a statement from the Brady Street Business Improvement District.

“If you haven’t been to Brady Street in a while, the Brady Street Festival is a great time to check out the new businesses that have opened in the past two years, including; Pete’s Pub, St. Bibiana, Würst Bar, Bandit, Nomad Coffeebar, Black Ink MKE, Twisted Plants (opening soon), and Nashville North (opening soon), “ said Rachel Taylor, executive director of the Brady Street BID, in that statement.

Organizers canceled Brady Street Festival in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, hosting an art walk instead.

