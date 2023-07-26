Brady Street Festival coming this Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Brady Street Festival is almost here, occurring Saturday, July 29, from 12-11 p.m., hosted by the Business Improvement District (BID #11).

A blend of music and beer creates the perfect night to celebrate local artists on Brady Street between Van Buren St. and Farwell Ave.

Headliners include the Brady Street Babes Drag Queens, Abby Jeanne, and producer Klassik.

Vendors at the event include MJ’s Apothecary and Gifts, Kind Oasis, Salon Mayfair, Khepra Jewelers, Uptown Sunglasses, Pet MKE, and many more.

The line-up is as follows:

Bud Light East Stage

12 p.m. - Kid Boogie Down

2:30 p.m. - True Skool Showcase

4 p.m. - OneDrum - Musical Life

5:30 p.m. - Sypher Lady X with DJ GetMoses

7 p.m. - Zach Petrini

8:30 p.m. - The Erotic Adventures of Static Chicken

10 p.m. - Abby Jeanne

North Shore Bank Center Stage

12 p.m. - Peter Thomas

1:30 p.m. - Heirloom

3:30 p.m. - Listening Party

5 p.m. - Diet Lite

6:30 p.m. - The Steph Lippert Project

8 p.m. - Moonglow

9:30 p.m. - Klassik

Smirnoff and Bacardi West Stage

12 p.m. - Dog Yoga

1:30 p.m. - carisa

3 p.m. - Mr. Lotus Fahnk

4:30 p.m. - Matthú

5:30 p.m. - Evan Lane

7 p.m. - Mrs. Fun

8:30 p.m. - Brady St. Babes Drag Show

Lillipad

2 p.m. - Grey Genius

3:30 p.m. - Okay Omen

5 p.m. - Emmitt James

6:30 p.m. - Bug Moment

Nashville North Stage

11 a.m. - Hannah Simone with Elly Bird

1 p.m. - Maddie Joe Duo

3 p.m. - Wapatui

7 p.m. - Joe Wray

For more information, visit their website or read the press release below.

BRADY STREET FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2023 ENTERTAINMENT LINE-UP Milwaukee, WI – The Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID #11) will host the Brady Street Festival Saturday, July 29, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Festival takes place on Brady Street from Van Buren Street to Farwell Avenue. This year’s musical lineup will feature an eclectic blend of local acts playing on three outdoor stages and two new indoor stages. In between performances, there will be a wide variety of all-local food to enjoy, a large selection of beverages on hand, and an abundance of local retail vendor booths to browse.



Headlining

This year’s headliners are a mix of Brady Street favorites like the annual Brady Street Babes drag show, one of Milwaukee’s most beloved acts, and a long awaited homecoming performance from an up-and-coming project with local ties.



Incomparable singer, rapper, and producer Klassik will take the Center Stage sponsored by North Shore Bank—celebrating 100 years of service!—at 9:30 p.m. New York (by way of Milwaukee) powerhouse Abby Jeanne will then bring her band back with her to close out the festival in grand fashion on the Bud Light East Stage from 10-11 p.m..



Early Day

Start the day off right! At noon on the west end of Brady, partake in Dog Yoga at the Smirnoff & Bacardi West Stage. Peter Thomas will start things off on the Center Stage at noon and Kids Boogie Down will activate the East Stage early on as well. Speaking of kids, Friend Like Me—a Milwaukee based party and events service—will bring entertainment to a Fun Zone area located behind the Center Stage with free superhero and princess photo ops for festival goers of all ages and youth-focused craft activities from 12-5 p.m. After the characters depart, the SAINTS dance troupe will bring its captivating high-energy choreography to the new Center Stage-adjacent Fun Zone.



New Stages

Also new to this year’s Brady Street Festival is the addition of two indoor stages. The Nashville North Stage will bring four acts—including Hannah Simone with Elly Bird, Maddie Jo duo, Wapatui, and headliner Joe Wray—to the Nashville North Stage between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Meanwhile, Lilliput Records will make its festival presence known with “The Lillipad” (sponsored by Top Note Award Winning Sparkling Mixers) that will offer afternoon and early evening performances by Grey Genius, Okay Omen, Emmitt James, and headliner Bug Moment on a stage in the rear of the record store.



Afternoon/Evening

Throughout the day, enjoy a stroll around the event grounds and take in a diverse and altogether impressive blend of Milwaukee’s finest bands. Don’t miss the festival-suited Americana of Listening Party and Zach Pietrini, burgeoning Brew City indie acts like Diet Lite and Moonglow, jazz-tinted tunes by The Erotic Adventures Of The Static Chicken and The Steph Lippert Project, R&B and hip-hop offerings by Ms. Lotus Fanhk and Sypher Lady X, and much more. Beyond the music, the Adventure Rock Wall presented by Gruber Law Offices is always a thrill, and don’t forget to check out the Casablanca Rumble Pro Wrestling ring as well.



Brady Street Festival is sponsored by Bud Light, Smirnoff, Bacardi, North Shore Bank, Gruber Law Offices, Top Note, Nashville North, Friend Like Me, and our official media sponsor, Milwaukee Record.



For more information visit www.bradystreet.org.

Brady Street BID #11

