Brady Street Festival 2022 lineup released

MILWAUKEE — Returning again after two years, the Brady Street Festival released the festival line up. This year’s musical line up will feature local acts on three stages and cuts across many genres providing an awesome experience for everyone. In between acts there is a wide variety of all-local food and vendors to visit.

Headlining will be a mix of Brady St. favorites like the annual Drag Show, Brady Street Babes, and Milwaukee’s best local bands. Paper Holland takes the Budlight/Absolut center stage at 9:30 p.m. with their good old fashioned, windows-down indie rock. Pop/rap crossover Vincent VanGreat & Ninja Sauce with Amanda Huff will perform at the North Shore Bank east stage at 9 p.m.

Morning music will start at11:30 a.m. on the east end of Brady. Performers include DJ Christreater from WMSE at the Casamigo west stage, and Brazilian guitarist and singer Octavio Arcanjo will start off the BudLight/Absolut center stage. You can also join MKE Yoga Social for Dog Yoga at the North Shore Bank east stage.

Afternoon sounds include smooth R&B/Blues guitarist Evan Christian, performing on the Casamigo stage, followed by indie/folk band Holy Pinto at 3:30 p.m. The Budlight/Absolut stage will host the angelic electronic melodies from SSAANN at 1:30 p.m. NileXNile will perform his high-energy rap at 3:30 p.m. Soul rocking vocalist Karmon Blu will perform at 1:00 p.m. at the North Shore Bank stage, followed by 90's indie inspired youth garage rock band, Negative/Positive at 2:30 p.m. Also our Division BMX Stunt team is always a thrill as is the Adventure Rock Wall presented by Gruber Law Offices.

Rap collective, Brown’s Crew, will play the west stage at 4:30 p.m., followed by R&B artist Rob Knapp at 6:30 p.m. The center stage will have the high-drama electronic music of Black Challenger at 4:30 p.m., followed by the funky grooves of No Seatbelts at 6:00 p.m. Mark Waldoch and the Hallelujah Ward will be on the east stage at 4:00 p.m., followed by The Cactus Brothers at 5:30 p.m. And don’t forget to check out the Casablanca Rumble Pro Wrestling ring as well.

End the night with sunshine pop trio, GGOOLLDD, as they take the west stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Casablanca Belly Dancers at 9:00 p.m. De La Luz will perform sci-fi influenced pop-alternative music at 8:00 p.m. at the center stage, and De La Buena will perform their Cuban-inspired Afro- Caribbean rhythms with jazz and psychedelic framework on the east stage at 7:00 p.m.

The Brady Street Festival is sponsored by Bud Light, North Shore Bank, Shorewest Downtown, Gruber Law Offices, RA! All Natural Hemp Products, Absolut, Casamigo, Jameson Irish Whiskey, official media partners 91.7 WMSE, Milwaukee Record, and OnMilwaukee.

