Brady St. hit-and-run on Sept. 2; driver charged, admitted to hitting pedestrian

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man was charged after he admitted to hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian with an SUV on Milwaukee's Brady Street on Sept. 2, police say.

Marvin A. Thomas was charged with hit and run - great bodily harm and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked - causing great bodily harm to another.

The two charges carry a maximum sentence of almost 20 years behind bars.

According to a criminal complaint released Thursday, police were called to Warren and Brady. They found the victim lying in the roadway, in pain and in shock. A witness told police they saw an SUV heading eastbound on Brady take a turn and hit the victim. The driver of the SUV did not stop following the impact, the witness told police.

The victim was brought to the hospital for a lacerated liver, broken ribs and a left wrist fracture due to the crash.

Police said surveillance video showed the SUV drive over the victim.

The video also showed the license plate, which led officers to the address associated with the plate. There they found the defendant Thomas and a woman, the owner of the vehicle.

During an interview with police, Thomas admitted to hitting the victim and then driving off, police said. The suspect said he was sorry, according to the complaint.

Thomas did not have a valid license. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

