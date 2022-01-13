Bradley Tech High School student nominated for 2022 McDonald's All American Games

CHICAGO — A Bradley Tech High School student in Milwaukee has been nominated for the 2022 McDonald's All American Games.

Learic Davis will have the opportunity to head to Chicago in March to take the court and showcase his basketball talents.

All nominees were selected by top analysts, prep scouts, media and prestigious basketball coaches across the nation.

Legendary nominees in the past have included Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Maya Moore.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The game's brightest young stars will go head-to-head at Wintrust Arena with help of Candace Parker and Coby White for the Games' 45th anniversary.

“No city has as much Games’ history, so it’s only right that we return to Chicago for our 45th anniversary,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA. “It’s special to think about the impact the Games have had over all these years – whether it’s for the athletes, their local communities, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the families that are supported by the organization. ”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip