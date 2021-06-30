Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to provide free summer meals

MILWAUKEE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee is providing free breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks for children at seven different locations in Milwaukee.

The program will run Monday through Friday this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer when free and reduced schools meals are typically unavailable.

The free meals are available to eligible children under 18, and people who are determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled that participate in a public or private non-profit school during the regular year.

“Providing access to basic needs like nutritious meals is crucial to supporting young people,” said Kathy ThorntonBias, BGCGM President & CEO. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is thestrength ofthis program.”

You can pick up free meals at these locations:

(June 14 to August 30)



Daniels-Mardak Boys & Girls Club (4834 N. 35th St. Milwaukee, WI 53209)

LaVarnway Boys & Girls Club (2739 N. 15th St. Milwaukee WI 53206)

Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club (3000 N. Sherman Blvd. Milwaukee WI 53210)

Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club (611 W. Cherry St., Milwaukee WI 53212)

(June 21 to July 30)



Northwest Catholic Boys & Girls Club (7140 N. 41st St, Milwaukee WI 53209)

Prince of Peace School (1646 S. 22nd St, Milwaukee WI 53204)

Children in households that receive Foodshare, FDPIR, W-2 (Wisconsin Works - Cash Benefits only) benefits are eligible for free meals.

You can read the full eligibility guidelines here.

