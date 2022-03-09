Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee partners with the Milwaukee Admirals to open The Ready Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Admirals Hockey Club has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) to create The Ready Center.

The Ready Center is located just one mile from the home of the Admirals and will focus on college career readiness, leadership development, volunteerism, community service, and entrepreneurial education.

This program will help prepare young teens for college, career, and life.

“We believe that having a focus on our teens through in-person, hybrid, and virtual programming is not only needed, but needed now,” said BGCGM President and CEO Kathy Thornton-Bias. “The primary goal of The Ready Center is to provide our promising youth with the tools, resources, and space for them to make progress toward achieving their goals and reaching their greatest potential. We are grateful to our partner, the Milwaukee Admirals and Harris Turer for supporting this work and helping us make this space a reality.”

The Admirals also find it their responsibility to support the youth around the community in which the Admirals compete.

“We believe it’s always important to invest in our young people and that is why we did this,” said Milwaukee Admirals owner/CEO Harris Turer. “We need to provide the resources necessary for kids to succeed in school and in life. Our organization is excited to be associated with The Ready Center and the great work of BGCGM.”

The Ready Center programming began in September 2021 and will continue to expand during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

