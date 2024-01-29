Boy Steals The Show at WACPC Southern Dance Regionals

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Here's something to make you smile...

Over the weekend, regional dance competitions were held at Watertown High School, and a young boy in the audience stole the show!

This is Elzie—who was there to cheer on his older sister, but he couldn't resist busing out a few moves of his own. In fact, once Elzie started grooving, he captured the attention of the entire gym.

You can see all the dance teams teams clapping and cheering him on!



