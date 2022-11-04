Boy band icons come together for 'Boy Band Christmas' holiday tour, Milwaukee show this December

MILWAUKEE — Iconic boy bands from the 90s are joining forces to put on the ultimate holiday performance.

The "Boy Band Christmas" holiday tour will head to 12 cities this December, including a stop here in Milwaukee!

98 Degrees, O-Town, All-4-One, and Ryan Cabrera will perform at Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee on Dec. 20.

The show will include classic holiday songs and your favorite hits. Along for the ride are Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees, as well as Jamie Jones (All-4-One), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), and Ryan Cabrera.

“I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of such a collective group of legends on this holiday tour," Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees said. "I'm such a fan of all of the talent involved, I can't wait to collaborate with them to bring warmth and cheer to all of our fans, and to sing along with them during all of these timeless hits!"

The tour kicks off on Dec. 2 in Los Angeles and runs through Dec. 23 in Vancouver.

For tickets to Milwaukee's show, visit ABoyBandChristmas.com. Tickets begin at $45.

