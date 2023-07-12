Boy and girl shocked by electricity while in hot tub at Wildwood Lodge in Pewaukee: Officials

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were shocked by electricity while in a hot tub at the Wildwood Lodge in the City of Pewaukee on Tuesday, according to officials.

According to a statement from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, around 4:30 p.m., a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were in the hot tub at Wildwood Lodge in the City of Pewaukee.

While in the tub, electricity shocked them after they heard a 'buzzing sound'. They called for help and first responders arrived. Firefighters found a fire in the wall west of the pool area that 'appeared to have been caused by an electrical short'.

Then on Wednesday, the City of Pewaukee Building Inspector checked the electrical in the pool area and issued a 'stop order' to the hotel. That order is in effect until the electrical is repaired. This incident remains under investigation, according to the statement.

On July 11th, 2023, at 1640 hours, a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were in the hot tub at Wildwood Lodge in the City of Pewaukee. While in the hot tub they were shocked by electricity after hearing a buzzing sound. They were both able to get out of the hot tub and summonsed help. The City of Pewaukee Fire Department responded and located a fire in the wall west of the pool area that appeared to have been caused by an electrical short. On July 12th, 2023, The City of Pewaukee Building Inspector checked the electrical in the pool area and issued a stop order to the hotel for the use of the pool area until the electrical is repaired. This incident remains under investigation.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip