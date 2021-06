MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a 14-year-old boy was shot around 2 a.m. Friday on the 4300 block of North 60th Street.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use P3 Tips app.

