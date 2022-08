MEQUON, Wis. — A box truck caught on fire against several pine trees in Mequon.

Crews with the Mequon Fire Department responded to the scene.

The fire department said the primary exposure was a large industrial fire.

The incident was mitigated before the fire moved to the surrounding vegetation and building, fire officials said.

