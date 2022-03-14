Bowling with Bernice: Racine woman rolls into her 100th birthday in style

RACINE, Wisc. — She may not look it, but this woman just turned 100-years-old.

"This is my first birthday party I've ever had," said Bernice Bolton.

Bernice Bolton was born on March 14th, 1922, and moved to Racine when she was just four years old. One marriage and two kids later, Bernice has officially been on this earth for a century and she's sharing her secrets with all of you.

"To live to be 100, eat right, exercise, and pray," said Bernice.

"She has arthritis and I think she takes one pill a day so that's pretty good for 100," said Bernice's son, Jon.

If you haven't already noticed, Bernice isn't your typical birthday girl. This powerhouse of a woman has been bowling every Monday at Castle Lanes with her senior league, and turning 100 won't stop her from doing what she loves.

Her son Jon says he always knew his mom would make it to 100, even after having a few medical scares including lung cancer.

"When she hit 90, she didn't look 90, and she doesn't look 100. She has her own apartment, she's independent, she bowls, she does her own shopping, she does everything," said Jon.

Friends and family came out to celebrate the huge milestone Monday. Even though she bowled a 133 on her first game, Bernice says she's focused on becoming a better bowler.

