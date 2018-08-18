Boston Store's Milwaukee history nears the end

It's almost over for a Milwaukee staple. Boston Store is in its final days.

Everything from the office chairs to the clothing racks must go.

"I got a set of shelves for my closet," said shopper Clair Sprenger carrying out a medal stand. "I don't know what it was but it will work for me."

"This is rack number two," said shopper Alicia Harwell as she loaded in a clothes rank.

Besides the fixtures, there are still the traditional items for sale.

"I got all of this here for $48," said Peggy Woodard holding up a bag of clothes.

"Wonderful dress shirts, Kenneth Cole, Izod, all $9," said shopper Vantanette Moore.

"Three dollars, I got about two of them," said shopper Van Laird.

As shoppers show off their purchases, a store worker came up to the person holding a sign advertising the discounts to tell them to drop the price even more. They pull out stickers and changed the sign to 70-90-percent off.

Shoppers said they know what that means. There are only days left for the store.

The sign inside the downtown Boston Store reads 13 days left, but regulars say no chance.

"Not the downtown location, there's not a lot in there," said Harwell.

"It's probably gone by the weekend," said shopper Peggy Woodard.

For shoppers, the thought of the store titled "The Heart of Milwaukee" finally closing for good is depressing.

"Boston Store was my store," said Woodard.

"I"m going to feel real sad because I've been coming to Boston Store since I was 21 and now I'm 82. So I'm going to miss Boston Store," said Laird.

TODAY'S TMJ4 reached out to Bon-Ton Stores for exact closing dates, but never heard back. The website said the last day will vary, depending on inventory.