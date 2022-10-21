Book on Olympic athlete Gwen Jorgensen inspires the next generation of girls

The story of Gwen Jorgensen continues to grow.

"She's always been wanting to inspire the next generation," Mom Nancy Jorgensen says. "And give young girls the ability to set their own goals and find their dreams and if there was any book to be written? She wanted it to be a book for young women."

So Mom Nancy, and sister Liz wrote the book Gwen Jorgensen: USA's First Olympic Gold Medal Triathlete.

"What we found, is that there aren't very many young adult biographies about women," sister Liz Jorgensen says. "And especially about women athletes. And so we felt like there was a hole in the market that we could help to fill. And then paired with what Gwen really wanted to do? We felt like it was an important story to share. If you're a young girl and you wanna read a book about a woman or an athlete or a person you are trying to be? We do hope that this gives some inspiration."

The book shows the work required for Gwen to go from little girl to accountant, to world and Olympic champion.

"One timeline takes you through the day that she competes in the triathlon at Rio," Liz Jorgensen says. "And then the other timeline is her growing up. So you're at Rio, and all this excitement is happening. And then you flashback and you see Gwen in the fourth grade, joining her very first swim team."

The Jorgensens hope the book makes an impact with school groups, teachers, and swim teams.

"We're hoping that we see it on school shelves," Nancy Jorgensen says. "And that some young person will find it and read it and maybe see themselves in it. And with that in mind, we created a teacher guide. An educator guide. With activities and discussion questions and worksheets."

And the lessons are priceless.

"She is a great role model because she does, she works hard," Liz Jorgensen says. "She sets goals. She surrounds herself with positive people who can help her. She sacrifices, just in huge ways. And so if there were a role model, like I can't think of a better person. She's my role model!"

And for Gwen's future? Again, anything is possible.

"She has a little baby coming soon. And after that? She has continued to train throughout her pregnancy. And I think her sights are set on the next 1 or 2 Olympics?" Liz Jorgensen says.

"I just can't predict what she's going to do," Nancy Jorgensen says. "So it's been kind of a surprise all the way. You know, from, we knew she loved swimming. When she switched to running and track? I was very surprised by that. And then when she came to us after working as a CPA and said oh, I think I'm going to be a professional triathlete? You know, it was just, it's all a surprise."

Liz and Nancy Jorgensen will have a book launch and signing at Raised Grain Brewing in Waukesha on Sunday, October 23rd from 4-6 pm. Book and beer pairings. Sounds like a combo for Wisconsinites.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip