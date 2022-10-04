Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop is closing its doors for now

MILWAUKEE — Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop announced Sunday it has closed its location at 405 S. 2nd St. in Walker's Point.

In a Facebook post, the popular Milwaukee shop said they are closing until they can find a new location.

"We love and appreciate every single one of you," the post said in part. "We wouldn't be who we are without every single one of you. Thank you all for being you and loving us."

Boo Boo's said it will announce its new location as soon as it is found.

"We will miss you all," the post said. "It's not good bye... It's we will see you later."

The shop has a cult-like following when it comes to its sandwiches with their bread made fresh daily.

