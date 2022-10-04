Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop is closing its doors for now

The popular Milwaukee shop said they are closing until they can find a new location.
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop
TMJ4
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop announced Sunday it has closed its location at 405 S. 2nd St. in Walker's Point.
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop
Posted at 9:48 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 22:51:20-04

MILWAUKEE — Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop announced Sunday it has closed its location at 405 S. 2nd St. in Walker's Point.

In a Facebook post, the popular Milwaukee shop said they are closing until they can find a new location.

BOO BOO'S SANDWICH SHOP
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop announced Sunday it has closed its location at 405 S. 2nd St. in Walker's Point.

"We love and appreciate every single one of you," the post said in part. "We wouldn't be who we are without every single one of you. Thank you all for being you and loving us."

Boo Boo's said it will announce its new location as soon as it is found.

"We will miss you all," the post said. "It's not good bye... It's we will see you later."

The shop has a cult-like following when it comes to its sandwiches with their bread made fresh daily.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer: TMJ4's commitment to reducing reckless driving