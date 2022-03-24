Bonnie Oleson makes Milwaukee Bucks history as first female PA announcer

MILWAUKEE — Bonnie Oleson became the first woman to ever become a public announcer for the Milwaukee Bucks during their Thursday night game celebrating Women's History Month.

"This is the first time I'm sitting here. This is the first time I'm sitting behind the mic at Fiserv. How crazy is that? The first woman to sit behind this mic and press this button and say 'three by Giannis Antetokounmpo'," said Oleson in awe.

Milwaukee Bucks Bonnie Oleson is currently the PA announcer for the University of Wisconsin’s women’s basketball, volleyball and softball teams and has been in this position for 24 years.



Oleson has been a public sports announcer for over two decades, working with various women's sports at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

When Oleson got the call to work the game, she was in disbelief.

"I was like, really, you want me to do this? I never thought that this opportunity would ever come, even for one night," she said.

As she shatters a new ceiling, she hopes to see more women take the mic.

"I'm living proof that you don't need to be 6'8, you don't need to be a really fast runner or a great sports star to make history and be involved with professional athletics," Oleson said. "I guarantee I won't be the last woman. I hope the next one is somewhere in the stands."

