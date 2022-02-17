Watch
Bon Jovi calls on local bands to audition to join US tour, including Milwaukee

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach. An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday, Oct. 30 concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Jon Bon Jovi
Posted at 7:28 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 20:28:43-05

MILWAUKEE — Have you ever dreamed of going on tour with a rock band? How about opening up for them on their US tour?

Well, Bon Jovi is offering that chance to local bands.

The band is embarking on a 15-city arena tour across the country in April, including a stop at Fiserv Forum on April 5. For those tickets, click here.

According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers website, the contest for bands is in each of the 15 cities they are performing at this spring. This means one local band for each show.

For your chance to be the opening act for Bon Jovi at Fiserv Forum, all you have to do is upload a video of your band by clicking HERE.

