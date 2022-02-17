Bon Jovi calls on local bands to audition to join US tour, including Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Have you ever dreamed of going on tour with a rock band? How about opening up for them on their US tour?

Well, Bon Jovi is offering that chance to local bands.

The band is embarking on a 15-city arena tour across the country in April, including a stop at Fiserv Forum on April 5. For those tickets, click here.

According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers website, the contest for bands is in each of the 15 cities they are performing at this spring. This means one local band for each show.

For your chance to be the opening act for Bon Jovi at Fiserv Forum, all you have to do is upload a video of your band by clicking HERE.

Want to open for Bon Jovi on tour this April? NOW IS YOUR CHANCE. Visit the Bon Jovi official website to find out how you can kick off the show in your city. #BonJovi2022Tour https://t.co/VJw3e0o91l pic.twitter.com/vMCdeSp6fd — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) February 16, 2022

