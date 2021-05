WEST MILWAUKEE — A bomb threat was reported at a Target store in West Milwaukee Wednesday, and the company now says it turned out to be a false alarm.

A Target spokesperson tells TMJ4 News that a bomb threat was called in at the Target at 1501 Miller Park Way around 12:30 p.m.

The store was evacuated and law enforcement swept the store. Officers eventually cleared the store and it reopened around 3 p.m.

