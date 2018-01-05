Bomb cyclone on East Coast forces flight cancellations at Mitchell International Airport

A snowstorm on the East Coast crippled many peoples' travel plans at Mitchell International Airport Friday. Several flights to the East were canceled or delayed.

An 8 a.m. flight to New York's LaGuardia Airport was canceled. An afternoon flight to Cincinnati was also scrapped.

Jan Koudstaal's flight to Boston was canceled. He and his wife spent 2 weeks in Wisconsin visiting their daughter. The couple is now trying to get back to the Netherlands. Their new flight plan takes them through Minneapolis.

"We're delayed at this airport now for 3 hours," said Koudstaal.

According to FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were delayed Friday afternoon across the country as airports all along the East Coast deal with this brutal winter weather.



Kaylee Vang and her husband Kong arrived at Mitchell hours before their flight.

"I checked in online and then I checked my flight again yesterday. This morning I checked again because it takes 2 hours to get here to the airport," said Vang. "Our first flight to Atlanta is on time and then we connect and go to Dallas."

While travelers in Milwaukee are dealing with a headache, East coast travel hubs were hit the hardest.

According to New York's La Guardia twitter page, more than 90-percent of flights there were canceled Thursday because of the bomb cyclone.

American Airlines suspended departures from Boston Thursday.